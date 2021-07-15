William F. Ziebell Sells 13,200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00.

AJG stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

