William Blair Weighs in on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

VERV stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

