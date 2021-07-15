Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

