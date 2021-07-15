Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,021,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,729,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,807,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,545 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 46,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $4,008,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,813. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

