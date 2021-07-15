Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $221.94 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,336,192 shares during the period. SEA comprises 1.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $221,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.30. 14,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.73. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

