Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,745 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 2.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of MongoDB worth $338,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,648. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,196,329. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

