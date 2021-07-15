Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

