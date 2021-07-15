Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 685,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

WNEB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

