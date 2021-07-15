Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 640,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

