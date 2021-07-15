Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $881,000 Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCCCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

OTCMKTS:HCCCU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 5,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

