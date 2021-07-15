Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 181,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,382. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

