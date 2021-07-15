Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU remained flat at $$10.17 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,269. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

