Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 351,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Legato Merger makes up 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $514,000.

LEGOU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

