Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVACU. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,593,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,000.

Shares of TVACU stock remained flat at $$10.62 during trading hours on Thursday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

