Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,572,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Shares of TZPSU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

