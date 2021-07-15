WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $293.28 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $293.28 million and $26.67 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.77 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00989640 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

