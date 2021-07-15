Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.