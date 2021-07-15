Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTII opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

Get Water Technologies International alerts:

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.