Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WTII opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.