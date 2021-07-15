Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 152.20 ($1.99). Approximately 944,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 939,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.20 ($2.00).

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £646.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

