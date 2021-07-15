Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,815 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOAC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

