Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Shares of BRPMU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

