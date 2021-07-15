Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,548,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,673,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $293.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

