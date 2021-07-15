Walleye Trading LLC Invests $174,000 in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.11% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

