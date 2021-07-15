Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

