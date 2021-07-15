Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $354,000.

NYSEARCA:DXD opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

