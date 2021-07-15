Walleye Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.