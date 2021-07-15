Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,539,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,015,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000.

DLCAU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

