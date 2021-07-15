Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 273,000 Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

