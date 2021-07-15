Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.