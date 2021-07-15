Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NexImmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEXI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

