Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Centogene were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centogene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Centogene by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

