Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $270,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $343,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.