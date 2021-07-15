Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 34,052 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2,759.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,998 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 76,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

BDJ stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

