Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WKCMF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

