W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 12,470 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $323,596.50. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RIG stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.