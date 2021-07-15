Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 17,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,078. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.19. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

