VNT Chain Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $28,492.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00853927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

