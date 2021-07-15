Vivo Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,522,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,454,000. Gracell Biotechnologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRCL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 2,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,601. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $728.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

