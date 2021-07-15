Vivo Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,596,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 4,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

