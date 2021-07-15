Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

