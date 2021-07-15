Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.61 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

