Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mesabi Trust worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,206,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSB opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

