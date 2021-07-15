Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DBDR stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.