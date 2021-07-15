Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

