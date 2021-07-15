Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 52,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 65,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 144,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.