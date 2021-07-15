Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

