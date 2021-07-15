Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.53 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

