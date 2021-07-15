Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 10,298 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital accounts for about 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $8,967,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

