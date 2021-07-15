Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Sandbridge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 7,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

