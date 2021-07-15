Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,708 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,203. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

